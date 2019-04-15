

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index hint that Wall Street might open mostly higher on Monday. Empire State Manufacturing Survey and Treasury International Capital Data for February are the highlights on economic front.



Asian shares closed broadly higher, while European shares are trading mostly up.



As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 39.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 1.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 3.25 points.



The U.S. major averages finished not far off their best levels of the session on Friday. The Dow jumped 269.25 points or 1 percent to 26,412.30, the Nasdaq rose 36.80 points or 0.5 percent to 7,984.16 and the S&P 500 advanced 19.09 points or 0.7 percent to 2,907.41.



On the economic front, Empire State Manufacturing Survey for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 6.8, up from 3.7 in the prior month.



Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak in television appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box at 8.30 am ET. He will speak about current economic conditions and monetary policy at the New York Association for Business Economics luncheon event in New York, NY, with audience and media Q&A at 12.00 pm ET.



Treasury International Capital Data for February will be revealed at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior period, the Foreign Demand was down $7.2 billion.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. Chinese shares gave up early gains to end lower, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite index closing down 0.34 percent at 3,177.79. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.33 percent to 29,810.72.



Japanese shares hit a four-month high. The Nikkei average climbed 298.55 points or 1.37 percent to 22,169.11. The broader Topix index closed 1.4 percent higher at 1,627.93.



Australian markets finished on a flat note. The benchmark finished marginally higher at 6,251.40. The broader All Ordinaries index ended flat at 6,347.90.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 5.97 points or 0.11 percent, the German DAX is gaining 20.64 points or 0.17 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is dropping 5.07 points or 0.07 percent. The Swiss Market Index is adding 40.41 points or 0.42 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.09 percent.



