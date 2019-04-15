

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $4.71 billion, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $4.62 billion, or $1.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $18.58 billion from $18.87 billion last year.



Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $4.71 Bln. vs. $4.62 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.87 vs. $1.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.80 -Revenue (Q1): $18.58 Bln vs. $18.87 Bln last year.



