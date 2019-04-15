The "Europe PVC Pipes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report finds that the European PVC Pipes market reached a volume of 5.2 Million Tons in 2018. Looking forward, the market volume is projected to reach 6.8 Million Tons by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2024.

One of the primary factors catalysing the growth of the European PVC pipes market is growth in the construction sector. The construction sector in the European region is growing at a steady rate as the market has recovered after the economic downturn. Both public and private infrastructure and construction projects have resumed and are catalysing the demand for PVC pipes.

In addition, there is a major drive in Europe towards sustainable transformation related to materials and systems used in the plumbing sector in the past few years. Copper and other metal pipes are being replaced by plastic piping systems.

Moreover, focus on the reduction of operating costs have also boosted the plumbing sector, which has generated a great prospect for PVC pipes as they offer huge performance benefits over metal pipes.

Strong economic growth in a number of Central and Eastern European countries and rising housing demand in the region is another major driver of the market.

Market Summary

This report provides a deep insight into the European PVC pipes industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, country-wise breakup, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Based on type, the market has been segmented as rigid and flexible PVC pipes. Currently, rigid PVC pipes dominate the market, holding the majority of the market share.

On the basis of application, sewerage and drainage represent the largest segment, followed by the gas supply and industrial applications.

Region-wise, Germany is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the market share. Other major markets include the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain.

On assessing the import and export scenario of the region, it is found that France and Italy are the biggest importer and exporter of PVC pipes, respectively.

Key Questions Answered

How has the Europe PVC pipes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the Europe PVC pipes market?

What are the key application areas in the Europe PVC pipes market?

What are the key product types in the Europe PVC pipes market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the Europe PVC pipes industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Europe PVC pipes industry?

What is the structure of the Europe PVC pipes industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the Europe PVC pipes industry?

How are PVC pipes manufactured?

What are the raw material requirements for PVC pipes manufacturing?

What are the land and construction requirements for PVC pipes manufacturing?

What are the machinery requirements for PVC pipes manufacturing?

What are the manpower requirements for PVC pipes manufacturing?

What are the utility requirements for PVC pipes manufacturing?

What are the packaging requirements for PVC pipes?

Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Europe Plastic Pipes Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Forecast

6 Europe PVC Pipes Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Price Analysis

6.4 Market Breakup by Type

6.5 Market Breakup by Region

6.6 Market Breakup by Application

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Value Chain Analysis

6.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

7 Market Performance by Type

7.1 Rigid PVC Pipes

7.2 Flexible PVC Pipes

8 Market Performance by Region

8.1 Germany

8.2 Italy

8.3 United Kingdom

8.4 Spain

8.5 France

8.6 Others

9 Market Performance by Application

9.1 Sewerage and Drainage

9.2 Gas Supply

9.3 Industrial

9.4 Agriculture

9.5 Drinking Water

9.6 Others

10 Europe: Import and Export Data

10.1 Imports

10.2 Exports

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

12 PVC Pipes Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Detailed Process Flow

12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

12.4 Mass balance and Raw Material Requirements

13 Requirements for Setting Up a PVC Pipes Manufacturing Plant

13.1 Land and Construction Requirements

13.2 Machinery Requirements

13.3 Machinery Pictures

13.4 Raw Material Pictures

13.5 Transportation Requirements

13.6 Packaging Requirements

13.7 Utility Requirements

13.8 Manpower Requirements

14 Profiles of Key Players

