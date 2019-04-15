The African property developer has completed a 1 MW rooftop PV array at an industrial park in Nairobi. The installation is its first solar project in Kenya and part of a planned 30 MW rollout at Tatu City, its new mixed-use development in the capital.African property developer Rendeavour's 1 MW rooftop project in Nairobi - built on top of Dormans Coffee's headquarters in the Tatu Industrial Park - is generating enough electricity to cater to the needs of around 8,500 people per year. Rendeavour completed the installation in less than a week, it said in an online statement. The company did not ...

