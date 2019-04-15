American Diversified Holdings Corp.: ADHC Forms CBD Joint Venture With Hi-Tunes Distribution To Establish A Vertically Aligned CBD/Hemp Firm

DEL MAR, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2019 / American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC PINK: ADHC) announced that ADHC has established a joint venture partnership to launch a flagship Cannabis / Music culture retail store in Las Vegas, NV. The Las Vegas store is a twist on CBD/HEMP retail store combined with a performance stage and VIP area that will feature live celebrity guests. The store is set to open in July 2019. More information will follow soon.

ADHC has partnered with Hi-Tunes Distribution, Arlington, Wa. https://www.hi-tunes.com/ to provide services to help launch a celebrity line of CBD/Hemp products to be sold at a Las Vegas retail store. Hi-Tunes Distribution is slated to create 40,000 CBD Vape cartridge packages. The packages will be produced to highlight and support musicians. The cartridge packaging will utilize state of the art virtual and augmented reality to distribute new music and videos directly into the hands of the consumer.

ADHC has secured various joint venture contracts to convert a high quality CBD/hemp Biomass into vape cartridges to be packaged by Hi-tunes Distribution. All biomass will be sourced directly from Oregon state farms. The biomass will be processed into high grade full spectrum CBD/Hemp Extractd. All products that will grown and produced by licensed ODA (Oregon Department of Agriculture) approved farms and facilities. All CBD/Hemp products shall be grown, processed and produced in accordance with federally established guidelines of the 2018 Farm Bill.

Contact Liam Riley, COO of ADHC at BloomBergEdelson@gmail.com

