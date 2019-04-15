Uptick Newswire Hosts Medicine Man Technologies on The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Exponential Revenue Growth

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Medicine Man Technologies (OTCQX: MDCL) ("the Company"), which offers full-service solutions, services, and products to clients interested in exploring, entering, or operating in the legal cannabis industry. CEO and Co-Founder, Andy Williams, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting that the Company has experienced exponential growth in a short period of time. Jolly even added that the Company was his number one pick out of five stocks chosen for its potential this year.

Jolly then asked about a pending state bill, Colorado HB19-1090, and the effect it will have on the Company. Williams explained that under current law it is difficult for cannabis companies to receive funding in Colorado and prohibits them from being owned by publicly traded companies, however, the pending bill will work to open up out of state investment and will allow for public company ownership.

"Medicine Man Technologies is uniquely situated to roll-up the best and the brightest of this industry in Colorado, and then expand nationally and globally from there", stated Williams when discussing how the bill will improve the growth of the Company.

Jolly then noted that the financial aspect of the cannabis industry is extremely limited and asked Williams what the future of this industry looks like in this respect. Williams explained that a tremendous amount of tax dollars has been generated by the cannabis industry, but meanwhile, employees of marijuana companies have difficulty purchasing homes and cars due to its restrictions. However, solving this issue has to take place on the federal level as opposed to the state level. Williams explained that bills to solve these issues have been in discussion including the STATES Act which will federalize cannabis laws, giving more power to the states when it comes to cannabis-related issues.

Jolly then asked about the acquisition of MedPharm and where the Company is at in that process. Williams explained that the Company is currently undergoing the necessary audits and then will be able to finalize the acquisition. Williams stated that this process will likely be completed by June. He also explained that MedPharm already has its own steady revenue stream and is now profitable and growing"They have a lot of room left to grow and are growing fast, but they also have a lot of intellectual property that is very valuable", stated Williams.

To close the interview Williams explained that the Company is just starting to grow and will only continue to do so. "There's a lot of green sky here for us and I would encourage your listeners, to take a position in our stock, and if not, to put us on their watch list" closed Williams.

To hear Andy Williams' entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-ceo-andy-williams-of-medicine-man-technologies-inc-otcqx-mdcl-2/

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day", and Uptick Newswire encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies ( MDCL ), offers full-service solutions and a la carte products and services to Clients interested in exploring, entering, or operating in the legal cannabis industry. Our team is composed of cannabis experts with a variety of experience representing cultivation, processing and dispensary operations, finance, compliance, training, design, and other professional skills. Our comprehensive Menu of Services presents your team with the products and solutions to best conduct your cannabis business.

For more information:

http://www.medicinemantechnologies.com

http://www.medicinemanportal.com

Contact:

Andy Williams

Phone: 303-371-0387

Fax: 303-371-0598

4880 Havana Street, Suite 201

Denver, CO 80239

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors are contained in the Company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

About Uptick Newswire and the "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Uptick Newswire is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Uptick provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. Uptick is the sole producer of its "Stock Day" Podcast, which is the number one radio show of its kind in America. The Uptick Network "Stock Day" Podcast is an extension of Uptick Newswire, which recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

602-441-3474

https://upticknewswire.com/

SOURCE: Uptick Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541965/Uptick-Newswire-Hosts-Medicine-Man-Technologies-on-The-Stock-Day-Podcast-to-Discuss-Exponential-Revenue-Growth