Exotix Capital, the leading global London headquartered developing markets financial institution, has today announced it will rebrand to become Tellimer Group ("Tellimer" or "the Group"), to reflect its position as an international platform helping clients access the most dynamic and vibrant markets directly.

Over 1400 firms are already connected to its new proprietary platform which combines innovative technology with in-depth experience across 170 developing markets to deliver and connect world-class insights, advice, trading and analytics to market participants, investors, banks, insight providers, companies and sovereigns.

Duncan Wales, CEO of Tellimer Group, commented: "I am pleased to announce the launch of Tellimer Group which truly reflects our vision of creating new and better services for clients by combining expertise with innovative technology. We are leveraging the 20 years' specialist experience and local connections of our business in emerging markets with our innovative technology, analytics, data and distribution. It will make us the go-to platform providing industry-leading solutions to all parts of the markets ecosystem."

The name Tellimerreferences the heritage of Exotix Capital as a leading provider of intelligence in emerging markets, the combination of which was a key theme in the creation of the brand and reflects the company's experience and commitment to the market within which it operates.

Tellimer has four core capabilities, which can be configured flexibly to support clients' specific requirements.

Tellimer Insights delivering expertise from Tellimer's award-winning global analytical and research team and from a growing group of on-the-ground content providing banks and sell-side firms around the world. Subscribers receive market-leading insight from the AI-backed platform.

Ian Watt, Global Head of Product, Tellimer Group, added: "We have created the Tellimer platform to put high-quality local insights, research, analytics and markets within only a few taps away. The platform is specifically designed to be responsive and intuitive, so clients can access what they need, from some of the leading specialists on the ground, anywhere in the world. The network and platform that clients are now using is only the first step of the exciting journey we are on as we continue to evolve and expand our offering to help maximise every opportunity for clients in these fast-moving economies."

About Tellimer Group

Developing markets, connected.

Tellimer is the world's only fully integrated platform focusing on developing markets. Drawing on our 20+ years of experience and a global network of contacts and experts, we deliver world class insights, analytics, markets and advisory services. We combine ground-breaking technology, unrivalled expertise and exceptional service to connect every point in developing markets, and put you in touch with whatever you need, anywhere in the world.

More information is available at www.tellimer.com

