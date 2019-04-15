BioPorto A/S: BioPorto Appoints New President of BioPorto Diagnostics, Inc.

April 15, 2019

BioPorto Appoints New President of BioPorto Diagnostics, Inc.

Company Plans to Bring Novel Kidney Diagnostic to US Market

Today, BioPorto A/S CPH: BIOPOR ("BioPorto") announces the appointment of Amy Winslow as President for the US subsidiary, BioPorto Diagnostics, Inc. Amy Winslow, a highly experienced diagnostic executive, will be responsible for building and leading the US organization as BioPorto prepares to launch The NGAL Test for clinical use following expected clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") later this year.

Amy Winslow joins BioPorto Diagnostics in April 2019 having most recently served as President and CEO of Magellan Diagnostics, a Boston-based point-of-care diagnostics company. While at Magellan, Amy led the company's restructuring for growth, increased profitability, built a dedicated commercial team, and ultimately ran a successful sale of the company to Meridian Bioscience, Inc. Prior to Magellan, she served as VP Marketing for Athena Diagnostics, a neurodiagnostic specialty laboratory testing business that was later acquired by Quest Diagnostics. Amy has an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in Biology from Brown University.

"I am pleased to welcome Amy to BioPorto's leadership team. As we prepare for FDA clearance of The NGAL Test, it is critical to establish a strong presence in the US to deliver rapid growth. Amy will lead this charge, having responsibility for building out the US commercial organization, and launching the test post-clearance," Peter Mørch Eriksen, CEO of BioPorto said.

"BioPorto's mission is incredibly compelling. We're focused on developing clinically actionable biomarkers, such as The NGAL Test, that are designed to help health care providers save lives. The test is a unique technology designed to identify acute kidney injury ("AKI") before permanent damage occurs, days earlier than the current standard of care. I look forward to building awareness of AKI as well as the benefits our NGAL test may offer patients and providers, and to establishing a growing commercial footprint to realize the enormous potential of the technology," Amy Winslow said.

BioPorto expects to submit two applications for FDA regulatory clearance of The NGAL Test in the US in 2019; one for clinical use (IVD) in children under the age of 21 in the first half of 2019 and one for adults in the second half of the year.

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides diagnostic tests and antibodies to clinicians and researchers around the world. We use our antibody and assay expertise to transform novel research tools into clinically actionable biomarkers that can make a difference in patients' lives. BioPorto is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark and is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen stock exchange [CPH:BIOPOR].

