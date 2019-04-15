Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global GIS market in the utility industry for the forecast period 2019-2023. This GIS market in the utility industry analysis report segments the market by application (software, data, and services) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005046/en/

The global GIS market in the utility industry will post a CAGR of over 12% during 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global GIS market size in the utility industry will grow by USD 1.09 billion during 2019-2023, at a CAGR over 12%. GIS plays a pivotal role in the grid modernization in utilities as it enhances the resiliency of the grid. The GIS enables visualization of 2D and 3D data, real-world modeling, network functionality on any device including smartphones, desktops, and web and aids in building and monitoring of grids. The process of enhancing grid resiliency includes modeling of the grid, checking the grid vulnerability in both predictive and real-time scenarios, and understanding of grid in real-time.

The integration between GIS and Building Information Modeling (BIM)

Building information modeling (BIM) software is being integrated with GIS that helps to organize and standardize 2D and 3D design data at the primary level. In the secondary level of BIM implementation, GIS and BIM software can be integrated into 3D computer-aided design (CAD) software, which can be used in construction works. Integration of GIS with BIM can introduce a geospatial element into the structural design, which results in better planning of the pipelines and efficient visualizing and analyzing of data. Thus, the integration of GIS and BIM will fuel the growth of the GIS market during the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample and get selected illustrations, table of contents, list of exhibits, and example pages from this report.

"The adoption of GIS in the utility industry is growing at a significant rate, as it allows the industry to access the geospatial data and applications. The GIS solution allows the utility industry to create maps, organize, and integrate location data of all points, visualize the scenarios, and extract and analyze actionable insights. GIS can also help reduce costs and aid in capital planning. As a result, the adoption of GIS is increasing, thereby, fueling the growth of the GIS market in the utility industry," says an analyst at Technavio.

View a snapshot of the report for a more detailed overview of the market and the segmentation covered in this report

This GIS market in the utility industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several printed carton manufacturers including

Autodesk Inc.

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED

Esri

HEXAGON

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base includes enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.

Please contact our media team at media@technavio.comformore information

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005046/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com