SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Natural Gas Utilities Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

The natural gas utilities category credits a significant share of its accelerating send momentum to the proliferation of co-generation plants (CHP) that uses natural gas as a primary fuel for operations. The growing demand for sustainable, decentralized, and low-cost energy is said to have triggered the emergence of CHPs which is estimated to reach a value of USD43 bn by the end of this forecast period. However, it is to be noted that the gradual consumer preference shift towards renewable energy resources will impede the category growth post-2027.

The US is witnessing a rapid adoption of CHP plants because of the availability of abundant natural gas supply and the growing concern about energy efficiency. This is acting as one of the primary growth drivers of the natural gas utilities category in the US. Home to one of the biggest markets of natural gas utilities, in BRIC countries, factors like growing population, favorable government policies, and economic conditions are influencing the category spend growth. The announcement of Russia of implementing poverty-curbing measures is expected to spur the growth of the commercial sector which will consequently drive the demand for natural gas.

This natural utilities procurement research report recommends procurement best practices to tackle the frequently faced challenges while purchasing natural gas utilities. Granular insights into the cost drivers that are influencing the category cost structure will aid buyers in devising tangible pricing strategies that will help to identify ample cost-saving opportunities. The report also provides information on the spend opportunity for suppliers and allows buyers to estimate the total cost of ownership.

"Buyers must assess the viability of suppliers based on their distribution networks. The length of the pipeline set by the supplier is one of the methods used to measure the distribution prowess," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This natural gas utilities procurement research report has identified the following factors to influence the category spend:

Government regulations will curb drastic rise in category price

Engaging with the same utility service provider for electricity and gas can increase savings.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the utilities category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The report provides information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports?

Want customized information from our natural gas utilities procurement research report?

To view this the complete table of contents for the market intelligence report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

