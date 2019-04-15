The Astor Companies Completes Transformative Merrick Manor Development in Coral Gables

Closings, resident move-ins set to begin at luxury mixed-use project steps from Shops at Merrick Park

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2019 / Pioneering Miami developer The Astor Companies is setting a new standard for luxury, sophistication and lifestyle in the "City Beautiful" with the completion of Merrick Manor. The 10-story, mixed-use building with 227 residences and nearly 20,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space represents the only new, move-in ready condominium offering in Coral Gables.

Luxury condominium building Merrick Manor in Coral Gables, Fla.

Astor received a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO) from the city, paving the way for closings and resident move-ins to begin at the 301 Altara Ave. building - just steps away from the Shops at Merrick Park. Merrick Manor is the largest residential development delivered in Coral Gables in nearly a decade.

For Astor Founder, President and CEO Henry Torres, a Coral Gables resident and business owner, completing Merrick Manor is a culmination of his vision to redefine luxury living in the city he loves. The building blends timeless Mediterranean-style architecture with contemporary style, with the renowned Behar Font & Partners serving as Merrick Manor's architect and award-winning Interiors by Steven G. designing and furnishing the building's lobby, common areas and model residences.

Jaxi Builders is Merrick Manor's general contractor.

"This is a special moment for our company, my family, the project team and everyone who supported Merrick Manor along the way," Torres said. "No detail was spared in conceiving this project, which addresses the pent-up demand from a wide range of buyers for modern luxury residences located within walking distance to incredible shopping, dining and art galleries. I can't wait to see our first residents move in and experience this unparalleled lifestyle."

More than 65 percent of Merrick Manor's residences are under contract, with prices for remaining units starting from $374,990 and ranging up to $2.6 million. Remaining units range from 574 square feet to more than 3,400 square feet. The one-to-four-bedroom residences feature exceptional finishes, including Italian cabinetry, Bosch appliances, white quartz countertops and spacious terraces.

The Agency Development Group is overseeing residential sales at Merrick Manor, led by Managing Director Sasha Ezquerra and Residential Sales Director Esther Prat.

Merrick Manor amenities include 24-hour valet parking, 24-hour front desk concierge service, lobby lounge area, Parcel Pending lockers, a business center with four computer-ready desks and multimedia screens for presentations, a club lounge and news café lounge on the fourth floor, state-of-the-art fitness center and resort-style pool with barbecue gathering areas.

In the event of a hurricane or major storm, Merrick Manor is equipped with unique storm-related features including emergency generators to fully power the ground-floor lobby and amenities floor and fully functional Wi-Fi in those areas. Security features include a Coral Gables Police Department substation on the ground floor, 24-hour security, strategically placed security cameras and a covered and monitored parking garage.

Merrick Manor also offers nearly 20,000 square feet of prime, Class A ground-floor retail and restaurant space marketed by the Astor Real Estate Group, led by Principal Broker Roza H. Radkiewicz.

For commercial and retail opportunities available at Merrick Manor, contact Radkiewicz at (305) 779-5672 or (786) 218-8322 or email roza@astorcompanies.com.

To learn more about the residences, visit www.merrick-manor.com or call the Merrick Manor Sales Gallery at (305) 779-6870.

Miami law firm Rennert Vogel Mandler & Rodriguez is handling Merrick Manor residential closings on behalf of Astor.

About Merrick Manor:

Merrick Manor is the premier new development in Coral Gables and is currently under construction. The 10-story, 227-residence community and its nearly 20,000 square feet of prime ground-floor retail space is located at 301 Altara Avenue - just steps award from the fashionable Shops at Merrick Park. With a modern twist on the timeless elegance of historic Coral Gables, the "City Beautiful," the Mediterranean villa-style residences offer a unique selection of floor plans for one to five-bedroom designer-ready residences ranging from 574 to more than 3,400 square feet. Prices for remaining units start from $374,990 and range up to $2.6 million. For more information, visit the project Sales Gallery at 4200 Laguna Street, call (305) 779-6870 or email info@merrick-manor.com.

About Astor Companies:

Founded by Henry Torres in 2002, The Astor Companies is a full-service real estate development firm based in Miami. Torres launched Astor with the motivation that everyone should be able to afford a luxurious new home in an appealing location. With that in mind, Astor has been a pioneering developer throughout its 15-year history, identifying emerging and untapped Miami neighborhoods like Little Havana, The Roads and South Miami - among others. Astor's portfolio of successful projects include Brickell Vista and InTown in Little Havana, Gateway to the Grove in Coconut Grove, Nordica in The Roads neighborhood and Valencia in South Miami. For more information, visit www.astorcompanies.com.

