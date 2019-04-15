The global healthcare logistics market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005048/en/

The global healthcare logistics market will post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing carbon emission in roadways and air transportation and the rising fuel costs are forcing pharmaceutical companies to choose seaborne shipments. Seaborne transportation helps to reduce transportation costs and mitigate other production expenses. For instance, AstraZeneca, a prominent multinational pharmaceutical company shifted around 65% of its product transportation to seaborne transportation in 2014.

As per Technavio, the emergence of drones in healthcare logistics will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global healthcare logistics market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global healthcare logistics market: Emergence of drones in healthcare logistics

The applications of drones are growing beyond military use to the logistics segment, particularly for delivery operations in remote or rural areas. Drones can deliver essential healthcare supplies such as medicines, pharmaceutical drugs, and small-sized and low weight medical devices to remote destinations. The use of drones will help logistics companies customize their supply chain model effectively based on real-time information received from the UAV. The growing use of drones for delivering healthcare supplies is expected to improve market opportunities for global healthcare logistics players.

"With the growing geriatric population, increasing healthcare awareness, and new product launches, the global sales of prescription drugs are growing rapidly. Drug manufacturers are introducing specific medicines for treating minor ailments which increases their sales. The growth in pharmaceutical sales will fuel the demand for healthcare logistics during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global healthcare logistics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global healthcare logistics market by service (transportation and warehousing) and product (pharmaceutical products and medical devices) and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The transportation segment held the largest healthcare logistics market share in 2018. The segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to increased government expenditure on logistics infrastructure.

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 33%, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. China and India are the major growth contributors to the market in this region. The dominant share of the APAC region can be attributed to the rising health awareness among people, and the growth of the pharmaceutical industry in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005048/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 320