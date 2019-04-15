The global hirsutism treatment market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 14% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

With the increasing adoption of poor lifestyle habits and the rapid onset of modernization, the various types of androgen-related disorders are rising globally. PCOS is one such androgen disorder associated with menstrual irregularities. About three-fourths of women with PCOS have hirsutism due to the high secretion of androgen. Hirsutism can also be caused as an adverse effect of certain medications including androgen therapy that includes testosterone, dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), and the drug, danazol, which are used to treat osteoporosis, and endometriosis. Such an increase in the cases of risk factors will increase the risk of hirsutism, which, will propel the demand for treatment options.

As per Technavio, the use of birth control pills will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global hirsutism treatment market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global hirsutism treatment market: Use of birth control pills

Birth control pills are increasingly being used to treat hirsutism as they increase the sex hormone-binding globulin, which results in reduced levels of free androgen. In the absence of any specific approved drug for the treatment of hirsutism, birth control pills are prescribed as a first-line medication option for hirsutism, particularly in women desiring contraception. There are several androgen-blocking birth control pills available in the US that can be used for hirsutism, including YASMIN, YAZ, and the new generic OCELLA, which contain drospirenone and spironolactone.

"As the market has no approved drugs for the treatment of hirsutism, the condition is treated by various drug therapies including birth control pills or other contraceptives, anti-androgens, and topical creams. The use of combination drugs suppresses the production of androgens, while peripherally blocking their effect. With market witnessing a huge unmet need for the treatment of hirsutism, the use of combination therapies will drive market growth during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global hirsutism treatment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global hirsutism treatment market by end-user (medications and procedures) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The medications segment held the largest hirsutism treatment market share in 2018. The growth of the medications segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of hirsutism-associated risk factors globally.

The North America region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The market in North America is driven by the increased cases of chronic conditions and associated risk factors, and the rise in per capita disposable income, which has increased the spending on personal care.

