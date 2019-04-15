Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2019) - Aether Catalyst Solutions (CSE: ATHR) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company was founded in 2011 to develop an inexpensive catalyst for automotive catalytic converters.

With automobile exhaust becoming a major source of air pollution, in 1975 the Environmental Protection Agency mandated the use of catalytic converters. A catalytic converter uses expensive precious metals and rare earth materials to convert toxic by-products of combustion to less toxic substances, before they leave the car's exhaust system.

These expensive materials drive the cost of catalytic converters up to where they have become a significant cost in the vehicle. By leveraging a combination of theory, testing, and material characterization, the company has developed a low-cost, high-performance, three-way catalyst to replace the costly precious metals currently utilized in automotive catalytic converters. The company's patent pending technology does not contain any platinum, palladium, rhodium or rare earth metals.

Aether's catalyst can be processed using simple wash-coating methods that are scalable to high volume and low costs. Utilizing standard material processing techniques, the Aether Catalyst offers over 10x reduction in catalytic material costs.

The company is headed by President Paul Woodward, a former investment banker with over 30 years experience in capital markets and corporate finance. He is President and CEO of Conation Capital Corp. an investor in early stage technology companies, and Aether's controlling shareholder.

