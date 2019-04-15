SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Recruitment Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

The emergence of newer business opportunities is creating an exponential demand for recruitment services to hire a workforce whose skills are attuned to buyers' business needs. It has been observed that buyers tend to outsource recruiting services to third-party agencies to minimize their operational costs. This is favoring the growth of RPO services (HR support functionality), a sub-segment of category services, thereby driving the overall spend momentum of recruitment services category. However, from the perspective of service providers, talent attrition, lack of skilled individuals, and cut-throat competition from the in-house recruiters will create roadblocks in the pathway of the category growth. Download the free sample of this recruitment services market intelligence report here!

The construction, IT, education, and healthcare sectors in the US are creating a massive demand for temporary staffing services to compensate for their lack of skilled labor. Buyers in the US are leveraging recruitment services to boost their brand images, which is also creating ample scopes of growth of recruitment services category. While the ongoing political turmoil induced by Brexit is throwing the category growth into uncertainties, the increasing employment rates in countries like the UK will create opportunities for the category suppliers in the UK.

The recruitment services procurement research report provides buyers with insights into the category spend and cost and volume drivers impacting the pricing. It also offers information on the critical growth enablers that are responsible for affecting the overall supplier cost structure. This recruitment services market intelligence report also highlights a set of procurement best practices that will foster cost-effective category procurement and help achieve cost savings. Not what you are looking for? Request for personalization of this recruitment services market intelligence.

"Buyers can achieve about 40% of cost savings on the overall recruitment-related operations expenditure by leveraging employee referral programs," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This recruitment services market intelligence report has highlighted the following factors to play a critical role in influencing category spend. They include:

Rise in demand for temporary staffing services will lead to category growth.

Increasing spend on employee costs will result in category price growth.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the corporate services category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Recruitment services

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

