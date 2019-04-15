Neonode and Finetek Sign Collaboration Agreement

STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc., (NASDAQ: NEON), the optical sensing technology company, today announced that the company has signed a collaboration agreement with Finetek Co. Ltd. of Korea. According to the terms of the agreement Finetek will serve as a system integrator and future electronic manufacturing partner for Neonode zForce technology.

As an automotive-certified integration partner, Finetek will expand the business opportunities for Neonode's technology platforms, namely, integrated touch solutions and sensor modules, in both the automotive and consumer product categories.

"I am are very happy about the cooperation with Finetek. This agreement greatly expands our technology reach in Asia and beyond, offering manufacturing that meets the requirements for automotive certification and consumer grade applications," said Håkan Persson, CEO at Neonode.

Finetek CEO Kang Won-Il, said: "We are seeing increased interest from our automotive and home appliance manufacturing customers in touch and gesture user interaction. We look forward to working together with Neonode to deliver Neonode's innovative technology to both established and new customers."

