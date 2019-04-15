The "Spain PVC Pipes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report finds that the PVC Pipes market in Spain reached a volume of 186,611 Tons in 2018. Looking forward, the market volume is projected to reach 244,328 Tons by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the Spain PVC pipes market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key application areas, major market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, manufacturing process, etc.

The recovery of the construction industry in Spain has led to the escalated demand for PVC pipes, thereby catalysing the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising awareness among the manufacturers regarding the benefits of PVC pipes over metallic pipes is also stimulating the sales of the PVC pipes across the region.

The growing cable protection applications along with expanding chemical and gas distribution network are some of the other factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the adoption of new irrigation techniques in Spain to transport water for irrigation or hydroponic systems is projected to significantly increase the use of PVC pipes in the agriculture sector.

Market Summary

Based on type, the market has been segmented as rigid and flexible PVC pipes. Currently, rigid PVC pipes dominate the market, holding the majority of the market share.

On the basis of application, construction sector represents the largest segment, followed by water distribution, agriculture and others.

On assessing the import and export scenario for Spain, it is found that Portugal and France are the biggest importing and exporting destinations of PVC pipes, respectively.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Adequa, Cepex, Molecor, Ferroplast and Plomifera.

Key Questions Answered

How has the Spain PVC pipes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key types of PVC pipes in Spain?

What are the key applications of PVC pipes in Spain?

What are the price trends of PVC pipes in Spain?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the PVC pipes industry in Spain?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Spain PVC pipes industry?

What is the structure of the PVC pipes industry in Spain and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the PVC pipes industry in Spain?

How are PVC pipes manufactured?

What are the raw material requirements for PVC pipes manufacturing?

What are the land and construction requirements for PVC pipes manufacturing?

What are the machinery requirements for PVC pipes manufacturing?

What are the manpower requirements for PVC pipes manufacturing?

What are the utility requirements for PVC pipes manufacturing?

What are the packaging requirements for PVC pipes?

Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Europe PVC Pipes Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Forecast

6 Spain PVC Pipes Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Price Analysis

6.4 Market Breakup by Type

6.5 Market Breakup by Application

6.6 Market Forecast

6.7 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

6.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.10 Key success Risk Factors

7 Market Performance by Type

7.1 Rigid PVC Pipes

7.2 Flexible PVC Pipes

8 Market Performance by Application

8.1 Construction

8.2 Water Distribution

8.3 Agriculture

8.4 Others

9 Import and Export

9.1 Imports

9.2 Exports

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

11 PVC Pipes Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass balance and Raw Material Requirements

12 Requirements for Setting Up a PVC Pipes Manufacturing Plant

12.1 Land Requirements

12.2 Construction Requirements

12.3 Machinery Requirements

12.4 Machinery Pictures

12.5 Raw Material Requirements

12.6 Raw Material Final Product Pictures

12.7 Packaging Requirements

12.8 Transportation Requirements

12.9 Utilities Requirements

12.10 Manpower Requirements

13 Profiles of Key Players

13.1 Adequa Water Solutions

13.2 Cepex

13.3 Molecor

13.4 Ferroplast

13.5 Plomifera

