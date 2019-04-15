Findit, Inc.: Findit, Inc Completes Testing in Beta For Sharing Your Status Updates From Findit Posts to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Other Social Outlets

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2019 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation that trades under the stock symbol (OTC PINK: FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a Social Networking Content Management Platform that empowers members to get more out of their current social networking accounts, announces that testing the sharing function in Beta through the New Findit App is complete for sharing to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, SMS Text messaing, email and Whatsapp.

In a previous press release issued on March 25, 2019 Findit, Inc announced that the New Findit App would have functionality to share posts from Findit directly to Facebook, Twitter and other social networking sites right from the New App itself. This functionality can help members on Findit and visitors using the app to seamlessly share content that they want across a variety of social networking accounts.

Today, Findit announces that testing has shown positive results and that the sharing functionality in the New Findit App is working successfully. The share feature enables members of Findit as well as visitors using the App to share Findit posts from the Findit App to Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, send via Email Address or in a Text Message. Findit is looking into other social outlets to add this share feature in the future so members can reach a wider more diversified audience with their posts from Findit.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, 'Findit has been setup to give those who want more engagement and visibility exactly what they want. Sharing from Findit to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and these other channels is not limited to only members who created the post, but also visitors who have downloaded the app to browse content can also share posts without having to login. Findit is not closed off to outside search engines, so every piece of content you create on Findit can be crawled and indexed by other search engines that include but are not limited to Google, Yahoo and Bing. This is one of the main reasons members that have been using Findit recognize the importance of posting to Findit first and then sharing those posts to your existing audiences on other social sites to maximize who sees your content. With Findit our members are seeing tangible indexing as well as sharing that they otherwise would not receive.'

The new App is scheduled to be submitted to Apple for IOS devices and Google for Android devises in April of 2019.

The below is a screen shot from the Findit App from an Iphone showing the Share function.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIfJX6ZyMCk

