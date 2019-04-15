The global laparoscopic ablation market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 10% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

The demand for laparoscopic ablation is increasing with the high incidence of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. The rising incidence rates of chronic diseases made the early diagnosis and regular monitoring of patients essential for limiting disease prevalence rates. As a result, the demand for advanced minimally invasive procedures, such as laparoscopic ablation, is increasing significantly to treat chronically ill patients with improved quality of care.

As per Technavio, the market expansion in emerging economies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global laparoscopic ablation market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global laparoscopic ablation market: Emergence of next-generation laparoscopic ablation

In recent years, the market has witnessed the emergence of next-generation ablation procedures such as robot-assisted laparoscopic ablation. They are designed to enhance image-guided procedures having robot-assisted needle insertion to the targeted location with high accuracy. This technique contains robotically controlled steerable needles, which enables access to complex anatomical structures to improve biopsy process and success rates. It also performs the surgical intervention at low radiation dosage rates under 3D image-guided fluoroscopy. Robot-assisted ablation offers a better view of the surgical site when compared to other minimally invasive surgical approaches.

"Many government bodies in developed markets such as Europe and North America are promoting the use of laparoscopic ablation by initiating favorable reimbursement policies through government authorities such as Medicare. Most of the government and private organization policies cover about 75% of the cost of devices and treatment. The presence of favorable reimbursement scenario will fuel the growth of the laparoscopic ablation market during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global laparoscopic ablation market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global laparoscopic ablation market by application (cancer, cardiovascular procedures, urological procedures, gynecological procedures, and others) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The cancer segment held the largest laparoscopic ablation market share in 2018. The growth of cancer segment in the market is driven by the growing prevalence of cancer, which is mainly caused due to various factors such as high alcohol consumption, obesity, poor nutrition, physical inactivity, and genetic factors.

The North America region led the market in 2018 with a market share of about 40%, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the extensive healthcare insurance coverage, increasing R&D expenditure of vendors, and high adoption of technologically advanced products.

