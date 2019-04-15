CCH Tagetik 5 Now Live on SAP App Center

STAMFORD, Connecticut and LUCCA, Italy, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer today announced that its CCH Tagetik 5 solution is now available on the SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. The company's CCH Tagetik 5 solution is certified by SAP to run on SAP HANA, the powerful in-memory database management system. CCH Tagetik 5 runs on and integrates with SAP HANA to expedite financial planning and analysis, financial close and consolidation, reporting and disclosure by 50 percent and provides customers a unified platform capable of managing, processing, and analyzing large volumes of data in almost real-time.

"The combination of CCH Tagetik 5 powered by SAP HANA provides the office of finance with a modern, unified platform capable of handling all financial processes and reporting as well as harnessing the power of data for faster and more granular analysis," said Bani Brandolini, vice president strategic partners for CCH Tagetik, part of the Tax and Accounting division of Wolters Kluwer. "The solution, which can be deployed on the cloud or on premise, is also 'future ready' when it comes to AI-based applications or advanced analytic applications that may be deployed in years to come."

CCH Tagetik 5 is now available for purchase on the SAP App Center. CCH Tagetik 5 has been optimized for SAP HANA and achieved the 'powered by SAP HANA' certification to provide the Office of the CFO:

Faster consolidation cycles, more in-depth planning & analysis with a unified CPM platform optimized for SAP HANA's in-memory processing.

Reduced implementation time, faster importing and exporting of data and reporting with Integration-ready connectors, specifically designed for SAP solutions.

Easily drill-down to uncover the "why" behind the numbers and conduct sophisticated benchmarking for new insights with the combined solution's centralized storage of data.

Streamlined support with CCH Tagetik 5 providing 'follow-the-sun' first-line support for both CCH Tagetik 5 and SAP HANA.

Committed partnership with CCH Tagetik, a SAP OEM Partner, bringing the solution to our customers and continued innovation with more integration to SAP systems.

The SAP App Center provides customers with real-time access to more than 1,700 innovative partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP solutions, enabling digital transformation of their business. SAP App Center customers can buy solutions directly from partners and centrally manage purchases, billing and vendor communications.

Wolters Kluwer is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs - quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

