

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - German prosecutors charged former Volkswagen's (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) chief executive Officer Martin Winterkorn in connection with the company's manipulation of diesel emissions testing.



The prosecutors alleged that Winterkorn was aware of the diesel emission manipulation, but failed to inform the customers and the authorities.



Four other unnamed officers also are being charged, Prosecutors in Braunschweig said in a statement.



In 2015, Volkswagen had admitted to using illegal software that made emissions look less toxic. Since Winterkorn failed to stop it, the company invited 'significantly higher' fines in Europe and the United States, the prosecutors said.



