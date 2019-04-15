Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Director/ PDMR Shareholding 15-Apr-2019 / 14:42 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AEW UK REIT PLC Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated ("PCA") with them 1. Details of PDMR/PCA a) Name Bim Sandhu 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AEW UK REIT plc b) LEI 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each instrument Identification Code ISIN: GB00BWD24154 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 90.7300p 100,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume N/A Price e) Date of the transaction 12 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) For further information, please contact: Link Company Matters Limited 01392 477500 Company Secretary ISIN: GB00BWD24154 Category Code: DSH TIDM: AEWU LEI Code: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8208 EQS News ID: 800055 End of Announcement EQS News Service

