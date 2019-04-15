The global molten salt thermal energy storage market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the market is expected to decelerate as the year-over-year growth is projected to decrease over the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005085/en/

The global molten salt thermal energy storage market will post a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global molten salt thermal energy storage market is cost savings by ESSs. The popularity of energy storage systems has been increasing over the past decade owing to the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources. ESS are used in a range of market segments including residential houses, utilities, and commercial and industrial companies. They are used in utilities to balance the unexpected power demands. However, commercial and industrial building operators are the major users of ESS as they are cost-effective. Building owners pay heavily every month for the use of electricity during peak power demand. Thus, the molten salt thermal ESS are increasingly being adopted as they use stored heat to generate electricity instead of the power grid, thereby eliminating peak demand charges.

As per Technavio, the emergence of solar thermal enhanced oil recovery will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global molten salt thermal energy storage market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global molten salt thermal energy storage market: Emergence of solar thermal enhanced oil recovery

The use of alternative oil recovery methods has become essential to ensure adequate production of oil from oil wells. This is mainly because oil production has reduced significantly in matured oil wells. The thermal EOR technique is extensively being used as it helps in increasing the amount of oil that can eventually be recovered along with an enhanced rate of production. In this technique, natural gas is burned to produce steam that is injected into the reservoir to reduce the viscosity of heavy oil by heating it. Steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD), continuous steam injection, and cyclic steam stimulation (CSS) are the three common steam injection methods used to enhance oil production from matured oil wells by using CSP technology. The molten salt thermal energy storage can be used to store the heat generated by CSP systems for EOR, which can be used to produce steam when required.

"Downtime caused by power outages leads to huge losses for companies in the commercial and industrial (C&I) sectors. Similarly, shutting down of a large manufacturing plant due to a power outage can also lead to a huge revenue loss and affect the timely delivery of products. Molten salt thermal energy storage solutions help reduce utility costs and improve power reliability and quality. Many companies are investing in energy storage to overcome the challenges with power outages. This is driving the demand for molten salt thermal energy storage in the commercial and industrial sectors," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global molten salt thermal energy storage market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global molten salt thermal energy storage market by technology (parabolic trough and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The parabolic trough segment held the largest molten salt thermal energy storage market share in 2018. The growth of the parabolic trough segment can be attributed to the numerous parabolic trough CSP projects being initiated across the world.

The EMEA region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas, and APAC respectively. In 2018, Spain, Morocco, and South Africa were the key contributors to the molten salt thermal energy storage market in EMEA. The market is EMEA is driven by the European countries as these countries extensively use renewable sources of energy to meet the rising demand for energy.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005085/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com