NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATION OF SUCH JURISDICTION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Daily Mail and General Trust plc ("DMGT" or the "Company") 15 April 2019 Conversion of B Shares and C Shares and subsequent transfer and cancellation Further to the announcements made on 3 March 2019 and 1 April 2019 and the approval of the special resolution at the Class Meeting held on 26 March 2019, the Company announces that following payment in full of the Special Dividend and Restricted Special Dividend earlier today: (A) all 124,663,631 issued B Shares in the Company were automatically converted into Deferred B Shares and all 2,627,512 issued C Shares in the Company were automatically converted into Deferred C Shares, in each case in accordance with the Company's articles of association (the "Conversion"); and (B) following the Conversion, all issued Deferred B Shares and issued Deferred C Shares in the Company were acquired by the Company from their holders for no consideration under the irrevocable authority conferred to the Company under Articles 12D(I)(i) and 12E(I)(i) (as applicable) of the Company's articles of association (the "Acquisition "). The Deferred B Shares and Deferred C Shares did not carry any voting rights and, following the Acquisition, were cancelled pursuant to the authority conferred by Articles 12D(I)(v) and 12E(I)(v) of the Company's articles of association respectively. Following the above steps, the total number of A Shares in issue (including the 4,701,955 A Shares held as treasury shares) remains 214,913,327 and the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue remains 19,890,364. The A Shares continue to be listed on the Official List and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange. All defined terms used herein have the same meaning as in the shareholder circular published on 5 March 2019 unless otherwise stated. Enquiries DMGT Tim Collier, Chief Financial Officer +44 20 3615 2902 Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations +44 20 3615 2903 Financial Advisors Lazard Will Lawes / Nicholas Shott / Philippe Noël +44 20 7187 2000 J.P. About DMGT DMGT manages a portfolio of companies that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. The Group takes a long-term approach to investment and has market-leading positions in consumer media, insurance risk, property information, education technology, energy information and events & exhibitions. In total, DMGT generates revenues of around GBP1.4bn. 