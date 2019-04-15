Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global Residential gas generator market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This residential gas generator market analysis report segments the market by type (stationary and portable) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
The global residential gas generator market will grow at a CAGR over 9% during 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Global residential gas generator market size will grow by nearly USD 783 million during 2019-2023, at a CAGR over 9%. Bluetooth connectivity is one of the recent developments in the residential gas generator industry that allows operators to monitor the generator remotely. The integration of Bluetooth with portable generators helps in checking fuel levels, capacity, and performance. Such advantages provided by the Bluetooth-enabled gas generator will fuel the growth of the overall residential gas generator during the forecast period.
The growing popularity of gas generators
The demand for gas generators has increased significantly over the last few years, mainly because it runs on clean energy sources such as compressed natural gas (CNG), liquified petroleum gas (LPG), and natural gas. Such clean energy sources reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that cause global climate change. They are refilled using gas pipelines coming from utilities, unlike diesel that needs to be stored, maintained, and refilled. Most developed countries such as Germany and the US have a well-organized pipeline infrastructure that supplies natural gas. Moreover, other key factors such as the plummeting cost of natural gas, new regulations that prohibit on-site fuel storage, and the ongoing improvements in gas generator design and production have made natural gas generators popular.
"The residential construction market in the US is exhibiting a positive outlook and is significantly contributing to the overall growth of the construction market in the country. With the growing number of residential units, the use of electrical appliances has increased, increasing electricity usage. The constant disruptions in electricity supply due to faults in electric networks is driving the need for power backup. This, in turn, is promoting the adoption of portable gas generators that offer safety, mobility, and comfort," says an analyst at Technavio.
This residential gas generator industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several printed carton manufacturers including
- Briggs Stratton Corporation
- Caterpillar
- Cummins Inc.
- Generac Power Systems
- Kohler Co.
