The global robotic palletizer market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 13% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

With the rising demand from end-users to automate operations and reduce manual labor, the adoption of robots is increasing in commercial applications including material handling applications such as palletizing. Unlike human labor, robots do not tire out or get bored of repeating the same task, which makes them ideal for operations. Some of the key benefits of automation in various industries include cost reduction, increase in productivity, higher availability, better reliability, and performance. Robotic palletizers provide a viable method to reduce operational costs and improve work efficiency for industries that employ the manual workforce for repetitive tasks, such as loading/unloading goods, packaging, and palletizing.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of collaborative robots in material handling will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global robotic palletizer market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global robotic palletizer market: Growing popularity of collaborative robots in material handling

A collaborative robot or cobot that is designed to work collaboratively with human labor in a shared workforce, is growing in popularity worldwide. Cobots help human workers in exerting tasks, such as lifting heavy equipment, bolting, and pick and place, which helps in reducing strain on the workforce and improving productivity and efficiency. Cobots can be deployed in a variety of industrial environments using the same robot base and can be easily programmed for performing different tasks. Cobot technology is witnessing increased adoption in tasks such as packaging (including palletizing), food preparation, warehouse, healthcare, and automation.

"The popularity of robotic palletizers is growing in industries such as pharmaceuticals, retail, e-commerce, food and beverage, and electronics owing to the advances in robotic control and servo motor technologies. The articulated arm of robotic palletizers allows its use in a variety of palletizing applications, where product shapes and sizes high precision pick-up and drop operations are required. Such advantages will propel the demand for robotic palletizers during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global robotic palletizer market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global robotic palletizer market by end-users (food and beverage industry, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and semiconductor industry, and others) and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The food and beverage segment held the largest robotic palletizer market share in 2018. As the daily output of packaged food products, beverages, and other consumables is very high, handling and packaging containers is a difficult task for human labor. Thus, vendors in the food and beverage industry are gradually automating their material handling processes, which is propelling the demand for robotic palletizers in the industry.

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with a market share of close to 55%, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. The demand for robotic palletizers in the region is driven by the adoption of advanced technologies, such as robotics and automation, in the manufacturing and commercial sectors.

