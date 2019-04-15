Southampton Campers, a New VW Campervan Hire Company, is Now Open for Business

Southampton Campers Offers the Latest and Most Comfortable VW California Campervan for Hire

SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2019 / The founders of Southampton Campers, a new VW campervan hire company based in Southampton, UK, are pleased to announce the launch of their new business.

To learn more about Southampton Campers and check out their VW California Campervan that is for hire, please visit https://www.southamptonvwcamperhire.co.uk/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Southampton Campers know firsthand how enjoyable it can be to hire a VW California Campervan. Using the roomy campervan for their holidays made the journeys even more fun for the founders and their kids.

These positive experiences inspired the founders to launch Southampton Campers, and help people throughout the Southampton area to rent aVW California Campervan. Right now, they are the only VW Campervan rental agency in the area that offers a great looking two-tone VW California campervan for hire.

"Our October 2018 VW California Ocean Campervan for hire is available all year round," the spokesperson noted, adding that from watching the spring sunrise over the Jurassic coast to winter highland escapes made cosy by the fabulous heating system, the VW California is the ideal vehicle to hire.

The VW California Campervan has a number of features, including sleeping spaces for four people. For example, the bench seat will fold down and, along with the Comfort mattress, will form a double bed. In addition, elevating the electric roof reveals a second slatted and comfy double bed.

The Campervan also includes a number of light controls throughout the vehicle, including upstairs. And, for people who plan on hiring the campervan during the chilly winter, they can rest assured that they will feel snug and warm all night, thanks to the built-in factory heater.

"Also, here at Southampton Campers, we treat your booking like a holiday reservation and not a car rental, as such we charge per night and not per day like our competitors do. This means you effectively get an extra days use when you book with us,' the spokesperson noted.

About Southampton Campers:

Southampton Campers is based in Hampshire and is located conveniently close to the New Forest and the South Coast. They are a small family run business who enjoys the freedom and adventure of camping that the VW Campervan offers. Southampton Campers is not a big, faceless business so they can offer their valued customers a personal service and look after their bookings and holiday requirements with as much care and attention as if it were their own holiday. For more information, please visit https://www.southamptonvwcamperhire.co.uk/.

