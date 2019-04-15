Apple Core Hotels, Inc. selects Cendyn to power CRM across hotel group

Vibrant NYC boutique hotel chain selects Cendyn's flagship CRM solution for portfolio

BOCA RATON, Florida, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple Core Hotels, a New York City-based hotel ownership and management company, has selected Cendyn's eInsight CRM to provide customer relationship management across their portfolio of properties. Conveniently situated in the heart of Manhattan, Apple Core Hotels includes four boutique locations: The Hotel at Times Square, The Hotel at Fifth Avenue, The Broadway at Times Square Hotel, and The Hotel at New York City.

Cendyn will implement CRM at Apple Core's hotels, bringing to light intuitive marketing automation and guest intelligence. This will mobilize Apple Core Hotels to employ data collected from multiple channels to gain an accurate, single source of truth for each guest. This visibility and accessibility will provide each Apple Core property a clear understanding of its guest history and preferences in real time, while providing total chain visibility to hotel management for all locations.

Moreover, Cendyn eInsight CRM will help Apple Core Hotels further personalize a guest experience that empowers exceptional service, leverage tools that build lasting brand loyalty, and drive direct bookings.

Charles Deyo, CEO & President at Cendyn said "Apple Core Hotels is a great NYC-based brand with a strong collection of hotels in the city. Using CRM across their portfolio will enable the team to really target their key NYC market and beyond. We're honored to be their partner in helping personalize the guest experience, drive smarter marketing programs and nurture brand loyalty to keep customers coming back."

"We're excited by the opportunity to have deeper insight into our guests and to supercharge our ability to respond to their individual needs and desires. As important, eInsight's ability to power one-to-one marketing initiatives and effectively prospect new audiences is enormously appealing to us," said Apple Core Hotels' Vice President of Brand + Culture, Seth A. Goldstein.

The Hotel at Times Square is one of four NYC based properties inside Apple Core Hotels, Inc.

About Cendyn

Cendyn is a cloud-based software and services provider that develops integrated technology platforms for driving sales and marketing performance in the travel and hospitality industry. The Cendyn Hospitality Cloud offers the most complete set of innovative software and services in the industry, covering hotel marketing, guest engagement and group sales. With offices in Boca Raton, Atlanta, Boston, San Diego, Whistler, London, Munich, Singapore, Sydney, Bangkok and Tokyo, Cendyn proudly serves more than 30,000 clients in 143 countries, sending over 1.5 billion personalized communications on behalf of their customers every year. For more information on Cendyn, visit www.cendyn.com.

About Apple Core Hotels, Inc.

Apple Core Hotels' portfolio of independent properties includes The Hotel at Times Square, The Hotel at Fifth Avenue, The Broadway at Times Square Hotel, and The Hotel at New York City. All are located in the heart of Manhattan, from 30th Street to 46th Street, and from Broadway to Lexington Avenue. With a focus on delivering comfortable and budget-friendly accommodations in some of the most desirable locations for both domestic and foreign business and leisure travelers, all four hotels are within walking distance of major attractions and landmarks that draw visitors from across the country and around the globe. Visit www.applecorehotels.com for more.

