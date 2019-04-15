The state grid operator reported breaking 11 GW of instantaneous power from large scale solar on Saturday at 1.50pm. Just 20 minutes earlier, the CAISO grid was exporting a record 1.5 GW of electricity, and last Wednesday it hit 93% clean electricity for a moment.From pv magazine USA. Very soon, there is going to be a headline reading, "California just ran on 100% clean electricity" - and it could very well happen this spring. With that, as happens every spring time in California: Large-scale solar meets record 49.95% of demand California blows through solar power, renewable energy output records ...

