The global automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 14% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005351/en/

The global automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market will post a CAGR of more than 14% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Breast cancer is one of the common cancer types occurring in women globally. With the increase in its incidence, the demand for ABUS is also increasing. Because of its effectiveness in diagnostic results, ABUS is widely preferred by oncologists. The growing number of breast cancer cases has led many countries to perform early breast cancer screening. For instance, the breast cancer screening rate has spurred in many developed countries such as France, Germany, and Italy in recent years. With the growing incidences of breast cancer cases, the increasing demand for breast imaging products will drive the market's growth over the forecast period.

This market research report on the global automated breast systems (ABUS) 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a significant factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing focus on the development of integrated and innovative ABUS as one of the key emerging trends in the global automated breast ultrasound systems market.

Global automated breast ultrasound systems: Growing focus on development of integrated and innovative ABUS

Many vendors are developing affordable integrated products that can help medium and small-sized end users. Such integrated products help clinicians precisely understand the medical condition of a patient. For example, Koninklijke Philips recently launched its integrated breast ultrasound solution. This integrated ultrasound solution comes with various features to provide superior screening and diagnosis. One of the highlights includes PureWave crystal technology that provides detailed resolution and tissue uniformity to understand the root cause of the problem. This growing trend of developing integrated and innovative solutions among vendors will boost the growth of the market globally.

"Vendors are expanding their reach by providing their products to end-users in various regionsdue to the growing demand. For instance, in 2010, Siemens Healthineers introduced a new ABUS, ACUSON S2000 at Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai, India for imaging patients with dense breast tissue or with a history of breast disease. Similarly, Benson Radiology, a diagnostic and interventional radiology provider with its North Adelaide clinic, is providing a diagnosis for patients with dense breast tissue using GE Healthcare Invenia ABUS. The rise in a number of diagnostic facilities for breast cancer will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period", says an analyst at Technavio.

Global automated breast ultrasound systems market: Segmentation analysis

This market report segments the global automated breast ultrasound systems market by end-user (hospitals and clinics and diagnostic centers) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

North America led the market in 2018 with a market share of 33%, followed by Europe, ROW, and Asia respectively. The dominance of North America can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer cases and the growing presence of breast cancer diagnostic centers in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request for a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005351/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com