The global soft drink dispensers market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Soft drink dispensers are available with both single valve and multi valves. With the use of soft drink dispensers with multiple valves, end-users can provide numerous varieties of soft drinks to the consumers rapidly. This also helps food service establishments expand their offerings. These factors would accelerate the growth momentum of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the development of soft drink dispensers with improved connectivity options will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global soft drink dispensers market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global soft drink dispensers market: Increasing focus by vendors on developing soft drink dispensers with improved connectivity options

Vendors in the soft drink dispensers market are developing new models with advanced features to cater to the needs of end-users including food service establishments, amusement parks, theaters, and others. These end-users are interested in investing in equipment that improves the consumer experience. For instance, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY is planning to introduce a new soft drink dispenser model; Freestyle 9100, that will feature an innovative touch screen and Bluetooth connectivity. The Bluetooth connectivity in the equipment will allow the consumers to connect to the Freestyle mobile application while entering the outlet, which helps them in selecting their soft drinks without the need to queue up in front of the soft drink dispenser. This increasing focus on launching products with improved connectivity options will accelerate the growth momentum of the global soft drink dispenser market during the forecast period.

"Soft drink dispensers offer several benefits to end-users in terms of reducing waste and saving space. Soft drink dispensers can help reduce the use of cans and bottles, which aids in minimizing plastic waste creation and eventually reducing adverse environmental impact. The soft drink dispensers also offer an ideal way to save space in food service establishments. These factors will trigger the demand for soft drink dispensers during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global soft drink dispensers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global soft drink dispensers market by placement (drop-in soft drink dispensers and countertop soft drink dispensers) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The drop-in soft drink dispensers segment held the largest soft drink dispensers market share in 2018. The drop-in soft drink dispensers can be installed in gaps between countertops, which creates ample space for operations in food service establishments. As a result, they are currently the most preferred soft drink dispensers in the market.

North America led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 32%, followed by Europe, APAC, South America and MEA respectively. Although the APAC region held a market share less than North America in 2018, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

