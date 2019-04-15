Ress Life Investments
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 15 April 2019
Corporate Announcement 14/2019
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV) per share.
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 29 March 2019.
NAV per share in USD: 1843.14
NAV per share in EUR: 1640.54
The performance during March 2019 was 0.45% in USD. The year-to-date net performance as of 29 March 2019 is 1.62% in USD. The major driver of return during the first quarter of 2019 is mark-to-market adjustments.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27
Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Investment Information Document (KIID) available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.
