The global two-wheeler braking system market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 7% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

The adoption of disc brakes is increasing even in the lower capacity bikes as ABS is becoming mandatory in most countries. Two-wheeler OEMs in emerging economies are increasingly adopting disc brakes in the commuter segment by offering optional and standard fitments on both the wheels. Some OEMs are offering disc brakes on both the wheels in low powered two-wheelers. Hence the increased adoption of disc brakes in low-capacity motorcycles will drive the growth of the global two-wheeler braking system market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the development of high-performance carbon brake discs will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global two-wheeler braking system market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global two-wheeler braking system market: development of high-performance carbon brake discs

Carbon brake discs are lighter and are adopted in high-performance motorcycles. One of the leading manufacturers of carbon brake discs such as Brembo is pioneering developments to make them more efficient. The company has adopted defined processes for carbon discs to expand the operating temperature during racing activities even in rainy conditions. For instance, Marc Marquez won the recent MotoGP titles using carbon discs in rainy conditions. The trend of using carbon disc brakes is gaining popularity among racing communities and the demand for supersport motorcycles is also increasing. These factors are expected to boost the market's growth over the forecast period.

"Many market players such as Harley Davidson, Triumph Motorcycles, and Ducati Motor Holding are focusing on emerging markets like India. These companies also have set up assembly plants to increase penetration in the region. These vehicles come equipped with advanced braking systems such as dual-channel ABS and brake-by-wire technology to increase the braking efficiency of the vehicle. There is an increasing demand for scooters in emerging economies and developed countries such as Europe. Several two-wheeler OEMs are focusing this segment and are rolling out different scooter models. These factors will collectively contribute to the growth of the market", says an analyst at Technavio.

Global two-wheeler braking system market: segmentation analysis

This market report segments the global two-wheeler braking system market by application (motorcycles and scooters) and geography (APAC, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, North America, and South America).

APAC led the market in 2018, followed by South America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa respectively. The dominance of APAC can be attributed to the high adoption rates of two-wheelers in countries such as India, China, and Indonesia.

