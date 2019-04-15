Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.: CORRECTION: Torchlight Announces New Field Discovery 3rd Party Reserve Estimate of 3.678 Billion Barrels in Recovery Potential from Unconventional Zones

This Press Release Replaces the Press Release Issued on April 11, 2019 at 8:00AM EDT with Updated Range of Recoverable Values

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2019 / Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) ("Torchlight" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company has received the final petrophysical report relating to its Orogrande Basin Project. The report will be utilized in the delivery of due diligence materials to industry suitors for potential M&A discussions with Torchlight. The final report, prepared by Stimulation Petrophysics Consulting out of Denver, outlines the potential recoverable reserves from the unconventional zones on Torchlight's 134,000 acres in the Orogrande Basin. The Orogrande is the western most sub-basin of the Greater Permian Basin.

The extensive report outlines a range of recoverable values based on standardized recovery factors. Described in Potential Barrels.

Low Case 2,321 MMBOe Recovery Factor (7%)

Mean Case 3,678 MMBOe Recovery Factor (11%)

Best Case 4,975 MMBOe Recovery Factor (15%)

The following updates were previously disclosed:

Additional potential of up to 20,000 acres of multiple conventional structures, based upon seismic, gravity, and magnetics

Potential for up to 10 distinct unconventional and conventional hydrocarbon pay zones throughout the Orogrande Project at varying depths.

"We are pleased to provide this substantive update to shareholders and the broader oil and gas industry," stated John Brda, Torchlight's CEO. "Torchlight's board of directors and management feel that the third-party evaluation and resulting estimate of 3.7 billion barrels of potential recoverable oil at a 11% is a significant revelation. Although the cost to acquire the voluminous amount of science needed for this 3rd party evaluation was quite significant, we are obviously very pleased with the end results. It is unique to find a new basin predominately owned by one exploration company and with agreeable lease terms such as those we have with University Lands. As we enter and continue discussions with suitors, Torchlight will better define the current market value for one of the largest virgin onshore oil and gas basin discoveries in the United States in recent history. We look forward to reporting the impact of such value to our shareholder's ownership."

Torchlight intends to provide subsequent updates regarding further analysis and additional data relating to its Orogrande Project marketing process in the near future.

About Torchlight Energy

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH), based in Plano, Texas, is a high growth oil and gas Exploration and Production (E&P) company with a primary focus on acquisition and development of highly profitable domestic oil fields. The company has assets focused in West and Central Texas where their targets are established plays such as the Permian Basin. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.torchlightenergy.com.

