

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures dropped to a one-week low on Monday, with riskier assets faring well amid rising optimism about U.S.-China trade talks and a fairly good start to the U.S. earnings season.



Meanwhile, the dollar index was little changed at 96.95 amid narrow movements



Gold futures for June ended down $3.90, or 0.3%, at $1,291.30 an ounce.



On Friday, gold futures for June settled at $1,295.20 an ounce, losing $1.90, or 0.2%.



Silver futures for May ended up $0.012, at $14.975 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $2.9350 per pound, down $0.0110 from previous close.



On Saturday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a U.S.-China trade agreement would go 'way beyond' previous efforts to open China's markets to U.S. companies.



Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, Mnuchin said that he believed Washington and Beijing are getting close to the final round of concluding issues.



On the earnings front, major U.S. banks JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo reported strong first quarter earnings last week, although the latter lowered its forecast on a key lending benchmark tied closely to profitability.



