Lubrizol is Ready for ILSAC GF-6 - Announcing Lubrizol PV1510 Additive Technology for the GF-6 Specification

CLEVELAND, April 15, 2019 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces new Lubrizol PV1510 engine oil additive technology designed to meet the complex requirements of the ILSAC GF-6 specification. Testing is underway in accordance with the ILSAC timeline to enable Lubrizol PV1510 availability ahead of the first licensing, expected on May 1, 2020.

The complexity of the ILSAC GF-6A and GF-6B specifications should not be underestimated. Engine oils must pass seven new tests and offer performance that increases fuel economy and cleanliness, while mitigating the harmful effects of low speed pre-ignition (LSPI) in modern engines.

"Lubrizol PV1510 is based on simplicity - with one additive and one viscosity modifier. Our technology is flexible, providing customers with a choice of base oil and a cascading treat rate. We have performance that addresses test requirements while achieving optimal lubrication properties for modern engines," states Martin Birze, regional business manager for Passenger Car Engine Oils at Lubrizol.

Lubrizol PV1510 features:

Simplicity - One additive, one viscosity modifier, one pour point depressant embedded

Flexibility - Base oil choice, cascading treat rate, viscosity grade read across

Balance - LSPI mitigation, increased fuel economy and improved cleanliness

Lubrizol PV1510 offers customers a simple, purpose-built solution that is formulated to meet API SP with Resource Conserving, ILSAC GF-6A, ILSAC GF-6B and future GM dexos1 specifications.

