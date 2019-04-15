Wi2Wi Corporation Announces 2018 Year End Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2019 / Wi2Wi Corporation ("Wi2Wi" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2018.

Highlights

(in thousands of US dollars unless otherwise stated) FY 2018 (audited) FY 2017 (audited) 3 Months ending December 31, 2018 (unaudited) 3 Months ending December 31, 2017 (unaudited) Revenue $9,711 $9,610 $2,455 $2,382 Net income 143 136 122 109 Net cash provided by (used in) operations 470 796 143 (306) Total assets 8,372 8,106 8,372 8,106 Total current liabilities 1,880 1,230 1,880 1,230 Shareholders' equity 6,348 6,010 6,348 6,010



2018 Highlights

Mr. Gary DuBroc, Mr. Francesco Ferlaino and Ms. Carol Hess have joined the board of directors.

The Company has booked orders amounting $11,534 from Jan 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018 compared to $9,898 in the same period of the previous year.

The increase in booking is due to the Company's continued effort in winning customer confidence with its tier 1 customer base by providing the highest level of technical support and on time shipments.

Net income at December 31, 2018 is $143 compared to $136 in the same period of the previous year.

Cash on hand at December 31, 2018 is $2,570 compared to $2,151 in the same period of the previous year.

The Company continues to operate debt free and is sustaining its operations through positive cash flow.

The Company continues to invest in R&D to create best in class products targeting its premium markets, such as avionics, space, defense, industrial, IoT, IIoT and medical.

"The Company welcomes the new members of the board of directors. We are pleased to see the results of our commitment to the customers by providing on time delivery and real time technical support and expect increase on bookings in coming years. We continue to focus on releasing new best in class products and actively promoting the product lines with existing and new customers." said Mr. Zachariah Mathews, President & CEO of the Company.

About Wi2Wi Corporation

Wi2Wi is a vertically-integrated technology company which designs, manufactures and markets high performance, low power wireless connectivity solutions, global navigation satellite system (GNSS) modules, and frequency control devices. The Company's products and services address numerous applications in the markets of Internet of Things (IoT), Machine to Machine (M2M), Avionics, Space, and Government Sponsored Projects. Wi2Wi's products and value-added services provide highly integrated, rugged, robust, and reliable multiprotocol wireless actuators with embedded software, along with customized timing and frequency control devices for customers, worldwide. The Company was founded in 2005 and is strategically headquartered in San Jose, California with satellite offices in Middleton, Wisconsin and Hyderabad, India. Wi2Wi's manufacturing operations, its laboratory for reliability and quality control, together with design and engineering for timing and frequency control devices are located in Middleton, WI. The branch office, located in Hyderabad, India, focuses on the development of wireless connectivity; both hardware and software. Wi2Wi's strategic objective is to service the unique needs of each customer by providing end to end wireless integration solutions and highly customizable timing and frequency control devices. Wi2Wi distinguishes itself from commodity grade products, with best in the market performance, highly reliable, low power wireless connectivity products with integrated software that supports broader temperature ranges and a longer product life cycle. Furthermore, Wi2Wi's end to end product solutions helps the customer substantially reduce their end product expense, certification cost, and overall R&D investment, in addition to substantially reducing the time to market. Wi2Wi has partnered with best in class global leaders in technology, manufacturing, and sales. The Company uses a wide network of manufacturer's representatives, worldwide, to promote its products and services, and has partnered with world class distributors for the fulfillment of orders along with direct sales.

