

LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $119.60 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $118.14 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $2.09 billion from $1.95 billion last year.



JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $119.60 Mln. vs. $118.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.09 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.26 -Revenue (Q1): $2.09 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year.



