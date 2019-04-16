

LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (JBHT) slipper over 4% on extended trading on Monday after the company's first-quarter profit missed analysts expectations, as did revenues.



First-quarter profit was $119.6 million or $1.09 per share, up from last year's profit of $118.1 million or $1.07 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimate earnings of $1.26 per share.



Revenues for was $2.09 billion, up from $1.95 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion for the quarter.



JBHT closed Monday's trading at $105.50, down $1.18 or 1.11%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further dropped $4.50 or 4.27%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX