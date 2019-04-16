Universal Copper Ltd.: Universal Copper Closes FT and NFT Private Placements for Proceeds of $690,325

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2019 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("UNV", "Universal Copper" or the "Company") (formerly Tasca Resources Ltd.) (TSX Venture symbol: UNV) is pleased to announce that, further to its News Release on March 22, 2019, (subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange) it has closed its private placements of Non Flow Through Units (each a "NFT Unit") and Flow Through Units (each a "FT Unit"), receiving subscriptions for aggregate gross proceeds of $690,325.



In the private placement, UNV sold 6,005,000 NFT Units at a price of $0.065 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of $390,325 and 4,000,000 FT Units at a price of $0.075 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $300,000 for aggregate gross proceeds of $690,325.

Each NFT Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant (each a "NFT Unit Warrant"). Each NFT Unit Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per common share for a five-year term expiring at 4:30 pm (pacific) on April 14, 2024.



Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant (each a "FT Unit Warrant"). Each FT Unit Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per common share (which will not be a flow-through share) for a two-year term expiring at 4:30 pm (pacific) on April 14, 2021.

Two (2) independent directors of the Company subscribed for a total of 1,250,000 NFT Units sold in this private placement.

