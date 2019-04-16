With Two New World-Class Jets, Possibilities Are Sky High at APERTUS

HONG KONG, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- APERTUS Aviation, a private jet charter consultancy, has been appointed as exclusive charter representative for two brand-new Citation Latitude business jets, now available for the first time in China, representing a next step in fulfilling the company's vision of taking private jet travel to new heights. The collaboration sees APERTUS, which provides high-level charter management services in Asia, working in synergy with Emper in offering a world-class and consistent experience to clients from across the globe.

The two Citation Latitude mid-size jets are the latest planes from the best-selling Cessna aircraft family. The jets are based out of Shenzhen and Shanghai and have a four-hour flight range. As the most compact sized aircraft type in China charter market, the Citation Latitude makes premier destinations across Asia and beyond more accessible than ever. Thanks to their state-of-the art avionics and a wider, stand-up cabin with a flat floor, the aircraft has quickly become a firm favorite in the global charter market.

Mr. Ringo Fan, Managing Director of APERTUS Aviation, said: "The Asia market used to be dominated by large jets, but we are seeing a shift towards mid-size aircraft due to increasing travel demand to Asia from Europe and USA. Clients from these markets are used to this aircraft type. Now clients in Asia recognize the benefit of cost efficient and easy flight access into smaller city airport. Together with Emper we aim to strengthen this segment."

"We are proud to be appointed as the representative of these two Citation Latitudes. The comfort and outstanding performance they offer certainly meets the needs of our growing numbers of customers who seek the finest in private jet experiences."

Mr. Zhenhao Fan, Chairman of Emper General Aviation, one of the youngest and energetic operators in the region with headquarters in Suzhou, said: "We are thrilled to have APERTUS represent us with these two aircrafts in the Asia charter market. The team brings rich international experience which will certainly help us to expand our target clientele."

APERTUS Regional Representative Ms. Jessica Du added: "APERTUS spent many months working alongside the Emper team before this launch to ensure the service meets and exceeds international market standards. Since we launched the service in January, we have received over 400 inquiries from clients wanting highly effective, high quality service and personalized private jet charter solutions. As global travel continues to increase with an average of 30% increase yearly, we believe now is the right time to offer this superior plane to our customers."

APERTUS has staff in many different time zones, ensuring that the company can serve its clients efficiently anywhere in the world. With the arrival of the two Citation Latitude business jets, the company now has even more options than ever to offer its customers seeking tailor-made solutions in Asia.

The planes will make their debut at the Asian Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition (ABACE2019). The three-day event takes place in Shanghai from 16-18 April.

ABOUT APERTUS

Founded in 2016, APERTUS Aviation is a private jet charter consultancy firm, headquartered in Hong Kong with a team located across the globe, delivering global knowledge within local reach. The team has accumulated over 30 years of experience in private aviation with entrenched relationship in the industry. APERTUS promises to offer innovative, unparalleled and highly effective charter flight management service to private jet users. For further information: www.apertus.aero

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/869579/Apertus_Aviation_Managing_Director_Ringo_Fan.jpg