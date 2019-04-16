Wirecard Expands Cooperation With O2 to Offer mPOS Solutions to More Merchants in Europe

ASCHHEIM, Germany, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, and O2 Czech Republic, the largest integrated telecommunications provider in the Czech market, are expanding their partnership. Even more merchants will now benefit from completely integrated mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) solutions and thus take advantage of the growing consumer demand for fully digitalized payment options.

In addition to extending the existing project in the Czech Republic, the two companies are expanding the offer to Slovakia and helping retailers in both countries comply with upcoming changes in fiscal laws. Wirecard provides the complete solution including acquiring, payment processing and compliance checks, with O2 assuming responsibility for the onboarding of the merchants.

The unified solution from Wirecard and O2 is a flexible alternative to fixed tills and comprises an online, tablet-based till system and an mPOS terminal. The hardware is fully integrated with Wirecard's digital financial commerce platform, thus enabling the secure acceptance and processing of digital payments as well as the online completion of transactions in line with new legal requirements.

Bohumír Šaffek, Senior Manager eKasa at O2 Czech Republic, said, "Thanks to Wirecard, we have been able to provide many companies with O2 eKasa, a flexible, mobile solution for payment processing with which they can accept digital payments both on-site and on the road, while benefitting from improved efficiency and compliance. Together, we are proud to be at the forefront of digital transformation in the Czech Republic and Slovakia."

Roland Toch, Managing Director CEE at Wirecard, said, "The collaboration with telecommunications companies is a key driver of our business in Central Eastern Europe. The expansion of our partnership with O2 is a testimony to the value we have brought to many thousands of merchants in the Czech Republic so far by allowing them to quickly and easily capitalize on the countless benefits digitalization has brought to large and small businesses alike." Philippe Laranjeiro, Head of Sales, Digital & Telco, at Wirecard, added, "Wirecard and O2 share a common vision and passion for innovation and driving digitalization. We look forward to partnering with even more telecommunications providers to help merchants worldwide optimize their payment processes, reduce complexity and meet the ever-changing needs of consumers."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About O2 Czech Republic:

O2 is the largest integrated telecommunications provider in the Czech market. At present we operate close to eight million mobile and fixed accesses, which ranks us among the market leaders in fully converged services in Europe. To users of mobile services in the Czech Republic we offer state-of-the-art HSPA+ and LTE technology. We have the most comprehensive proposition of voice and data services in the Czech Republic, and we actively exploit the growth potential of the various business lines, especially ICT. Our data centres, with total floor area of 7,300 square metres, rank us among the leaders in hosting, cloud and managed services. O2 data centres belong to the few commercial ones in Central Europe to have TIER III certification. With our O2 TV we are also the largest IPTV service provider in the Czech Republic. In January 2014, O2 became a member of the Czech investment group PPF.

Wirecard media contact:

Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 4424 1363

Email: jana.tilz@wirecard.com

O2 media contact:

O2 Czech Republic

Lucie Jungmannová

Tel.: +42 (0) 800 163 342

Email: lucie.jungmannova@o2.cz