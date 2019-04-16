

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia-based Oil Search Limited (OSH.AX) reported Tuesday that its total revenue for the first quarter climbed to $398.1 million from last year's $295 million. Sequentially, revenues fell 21%.



LNG and gas sales grew to $314.6 million from prior year's $215.0 million.



Total product sales were 15% lower than in the fourth quarter, primarily due to the timing of LNG shipments.



Total production in the first quarter of 2019 was 7.25 million barrels of oil equivalent or mmboe, significantly higher than last year's 4.84 mmboe.



Total PNG LNG Project production was 6.36 mmboe, up from 3.998 mmboe a year ago.



