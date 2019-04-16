Procurement Technology Innovator Cloudia Nominated in World Procurement Awards

Nomination in Procurement Technology category recognition for customer-centric product development

HELSINKI, Finland, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Procurement solutions provider Cloudia has been named as a finalist in the World Procurement Awards in the Procurement Technology category. Cloudia's customer-centric, fully-digital approach helped them develop procurement technologies that drive down costs and save time through process automation and digital resource management.

"We're extremely happy that our approach to product development has received this honor," said Cloudia Middle East CEOJoonas Jantunen. "We aim to help our clients avoid paying for expensive systems that contain many unused features and require extensive training to operate. We believe in building sourcing and contract management products that are very easy to use and deliver full value," he continued.

Thanks to its innovations in dynamic and digital procurement, Cloudia has established a market-leading position in the Nordic countries, serving multi-national corporations such as KMPG, Pöyry, Rejlers, and Tieto, as well as public sector organizations such as the City of Helsinki and the Ministry of Defence in Finland.

The World Procurement Awards are the most celebrated and sought-after awards in procurement, recognizing the most impressive procurement projects, people, and organizations across the globe. The 2019 World Procurement Awards received a record number of entries, with the Procurement Technology category alone seeing Cloudia nominated alongside globally-recognized brands like SpendHQ , Tradeshift , and Jaggaer .

"The quality of the submissions is deeply impressive," said Thomas Rothe, competition judge and Head of Global Procurement at Bayer AG . "What comes across clearly in almost all submissions is a play-to-win mindset. We are fortunate to have many top-notch procurement organizations across the globe creating real value for their companies," he concluded.

The winners will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony on 16th May, 2019 at the InterContinental London, The O2. The ceremony will bring together over 1,000 of procurement's elite and closes out the inaugural World Procurement Week.

About Cloudia

Cloudia is a global provider of complete (Source-to-Pay) digital procurement solutions. Our comprehensive product portfolio includes data security certified and easy-to-use solutions for strategic and operational aspects of procurement, including eSourcing, Contract Management, and Supplier Management.

Our digital marketplace for suppliers and buyers has an annual procurement volume exceeding USD 22 billion, and our company has seen consistent growth of +40% for the past 5 years. Founded in Finland in 2008, Cloudia currently operates in Finland and the UAE. For more information, please visit www.cloudia.com .

For additional information:

Joonas Jantunen, CEO

Cloudia Middle East

+971-56-7450725

joonas.jantunen@cloudia.com

Media kit

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/870857/Cloudia_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/870858/Cloudia_Middle_East_CEO_Joonas_Jantunen.jpg