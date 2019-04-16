Nexstim Oyj: Professor Turo Nurmikko joins Nexstim Scientific Advisory Board



Press release, Helsinki, 16 April 2019 at 9.15 am (EET)

Professor Turo Nurmikko joins Nexstim Scientific Advisory Board

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company"), the targeted neuromodulation company developing and marketing pioneering navigated personalised, non-invasive brain stimulation systems for diagnostics and therapy, today announces that Professor Turo Nurmikko, MD, PhD, has joined the company's Scientific Advisory Board.

Turo Nurmikko is Professor of Pain Relief at the Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust. He is known for his extensive research on pain relief, especially in the field of chronic neuropathic pain. He has authored over 100 scientific publications and served on editorial boards of several pain journals.

Professor Nurmikko led a sham-controlled cross-over clinical investigation that was performed with Nexstim NBT system in 38 patients suffering from unilateral chronic neuropathic pain. In the study 44% of patients undergoing NBT therapy reported clinically meaningful pain relief of at least 3 weeks' duration.1)

Professor Turo Nurmikko commented: "NBT Therapy is a novel option for patients with neuropathic pain refractory to all conventional treatment. Our experience from a dedicated TMS clinic is overwhelmingly positive with the majority of such patents reporting meaningful pain relief and excellent tolerability. We look forward to further possible clinical trials aimed at determining the potential of NBT Therapy across other pain indications."

Nexstim's newly formed Scientific Advisory Board will provide specialist support, advice and guidance to the company as it develops its products and clinical applications.

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO, Nexstim commented: "We are pleased to welcome Professor Nurmikko, a respected pain specialist, to our Scientific Advisory Board. His knowledge and insights of TMS in the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain are invaluable as we further develop our system to benefit chronic neuropathic pain patients and possibly evaluate new clinical trials in the field of chronic neuropathic pain where the addressable market size is approximately 9,6 million patients in Europe and in the United States."

1) Nurmikko T, et al. Motor Cortex Reorganization and repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation for Pain-A Methodological Study. Neuromodulation. 2016

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com or by contacting:

Nexstim

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO

+44 771 516 3942

martin.jamieson@nexstim.com

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

David Dible/Shabnam Bashir/ Sylvie Berrebi

+44 (0)207 2822949

nexstim@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nexstim

Nexstim is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its world-leading SmartFocus TMS technology, a non-invasive brain stimulation system for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). The Company's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, a highly sophisticated 3D navigation, is the only personalized, navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) approach providing accurate targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain associated with MDD.

Nexstim's NBT system has been launched in the US for the treatment of MDD following clearance from the FDA for marketing and commercial distribution for this indication. The NBT system is CE marked in Europe for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications, based on the same technology. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Finland and Nasdaq First North Sweden.

