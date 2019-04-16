TGS Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

ASKER, NORWAY (16 April 2019) The 2019 Annual General Meeting of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA ("TGS" or the "Company") will be held on 8 May 2019 at the offices of Schjødt law firm at Ruseløkkveien 16, in Oslo at 17:00 CET.

Registration of attendees will begin at 16:30 CET.

The notice for the annual general meeting is attached hereto (English (https://www.tgs.com/hubfs/Press%20Releases/2018/TGS%20Annual%20General%20Meeting%20notice_English.pdf) and Norwegian (https://www.tgs.com/hubfs/Press%20Releases/2018/TGS%20Annual%20General%20Meeting%20notice_Norwegian.pdf)), together with relevant appendices. The notice will be sent to all registered shareholders per 16 April 2019.

To register your attendance, send proxy or to cast your vote electronically in advance through VPS Investor Services, please use the electronic link here (https://investor.vps.no/gm/logOn.htm?token=79c1590ddfe1c22748f7de2485f14f66b63b147b&validTo=1528383600000&oppdragsId=20180411VPOQMHU0) and available on www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/). The pin code and reference number, which are sent out with the notice, will be needed. Kindly note that shareholders that have received the notice electronically will not receive and do not need a pin code or reference number, but must submit their notice of attendance, proxy or advance votes through their online investor account services (investortjenester).

Online registration will open on 16 April 2019 at 14:00 CET.

Company summary

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions.

For more information visit TGS online atwww.tgs.com (http://www.tgs.com/).



Forward-looking statements and contact information

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principle customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSLO:TGS).

TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol "TGSGY".



For additional information about this press release please contact:



Sven Børre Larsen

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 90 94 36 73

Email: investor@tgs.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

TGS annual general meeting notice Norwegian (http://hugin.info/86869/R/2241767/884369.pdf)

TGS annual general meeting notice English (http://hugin.info/86869/R/2241767/884368.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: TGS via Globenewswire

