Akastor ASA: Invitation to presentation of first quarter results 2019

Akastor ASA will publish its first quarter 2019 results on Thursday May 2, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. CET. The report and presentation will be available through a conference call and audiocast only, at 8:00 a.m. CET.

The presentation will be audiocasted live, and available through a dial-in conference call. There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. The replay will be made available on the company website.

To join this event, please use the below link 5-10 minutes prior to start time for the easiest way to join your conference. You will be asked to enter your phone number and registration details. Our Event Conferencing system will call you on the phone number you provide and place you into the event. Please note that the link will be active 15 minutes prior to the event.

Link to join the conference call:

https://bit.ly/2GlN044 (https://bit.ly/2GlN044)

Live webcast link:

https://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=97815191 (https://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=97815191)

Dial in details:

Local - USA +1 323-794-2558

Local - UK +44 (0)330 336 9104

Local - Norway +47 2100 2613

Participant Passcode: 537143

The complete presentation will be available at www.akastor.com (http://www.akastor.com/) and www.newsweb.no (http://www.newsweb.no/)

For further information, please contact:

Leif H. Borge

Chief Financial Officer

Mob: +47 917 86 291

E-mail: leif.borge@akastor.com (mailto:leif.borge@akastor.com)

