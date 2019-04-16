EXCHANGE NOTICE, APRIL 16, 2019 SHARES ORION OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 297,000 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Orion Oyj as of April 17, 2019. Identifiers of Orion Oyj's share: Trading code: ORNAV ISIN code: FI0009014369 Orderbook id: 35362 Number of shares: 36,823,346 Trading code: ORNBV ISIN code: FI0009014377 Orderbook id: 35363 Number of shares: 104,434,482 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 *** TIEDOTE, 16. HUHTIKUUTA 2019 OSAKKEET ORION OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO Orion Oyj:n A-osakkeista B-osakkeiksi muunnetut 297 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Orion Oyj:n B-osakkeiden kanssa 17. huhtikuuta 2019 alkaen. Perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: ORNAV ISIN-koodi: FI0009014369 id: 35362 Osakemäärä: 36 823 346 Kaupankäyntitunnus: ORNBV ISIN-koodi: FI0009014377 id: 35363 Osakemäärä: 104 434 482 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260