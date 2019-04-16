Firm Known for Advising CEOs and firms on Leadership Changes Embarks on Its Own CEO Transition

YSC Consulting announced today that Eric Pliner will succeed Robert Sharrock as Chief Executive Officer of the leadership strategy consultancy beginning May 1. Grounded in the behavioural sciences, YSC helps organisations around the world connect the dots between business strategy and leadership, offering a range of expertise and proprietary tools to drive the leadership, interactions and culture to achieve a commercial or organisational strategy.

Fuelled by a 2017 private equity investment from the UK's Graphite Capital, YSC has undergone significant global expansion over the past five years, and currently operates in more than 20 markets across EMEA, the Americas and Asia-Pacific.

Sharrock had previously indicated that he would take on a full-time client-facing role following the transaction and the delivery of a full year of business results. May will be a transition month for both leaders, after which Sharrock will take on the full-time role of Managing Director for YSC's Board and CEO Advisory Practice beginning June 1. YSC's global headquarters will remain in London, with Pliner based in New York and travelling globally as needed in service of the business.

"Robert has successfully led the business through five years of sustained growth and shaped the brand into a premier global leadership consultancy," said Pliner. "I am thrilled and humbled by the opportunity to lead this iconic firm as we continue to serve world-class organisations in understanding and developing the critical leadership to achieve their future business strategies. Whether through individual executive assessment, pre-deal due diligence and post-deal integration for private equity transactions, design and execution of inclusive leadership and diversity strategy, coaching for senior executives and teams, resilient change leadership, and more, YSC's global services are and will remain distinctive, characterful, and best-in-class."

"Having achieved the goals we established as a business during my tenure, I look forward to fully devoting my time to the client service areas of the business I find most rewarding, which is working directly with board members and CEOs. I will also be offering my unreserved support to Eric and our global team as we continue to expand our distinctive business around the world."

YSC's approach to leadership strategy helps organisations understand their current leadership against what they need in order to achieve their desired future state. Through this lens, YSC consultants uncover insights that help clients answer these critical questions:

Do you have the leadership to achieve your future business strategy?

If not, how can you build the leadership, interactions and culture to drive change for the future?

And if you can't, what leadership and cultural transformations will make your strategy possible?

Around the world, YSC consultants have varied professional backgrounds and hold advanced degrees and industry credentials in clinical psychology, organisational behaviour, management, adult learning and/or leadership and related fields.

About YSC Consulting

YSC Consulting is a boutique professional services firm that specialises in leadership consulting, helping organisations identify and develop the leaders they need to achieve their business strategies-now and into the future. The company was founded in London in 1990, and over the past three decades has expanded to include more than 225 professionals serving more than 20 markets across EMEA, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. YSC works across a wide range of industries and sectors, including technology, financial technology, biotech, private equity, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, financial services, luxury, consumer retail, energy, media entertainment and consumer packaged goods. www.YSC.com.

