Powerful Brands Back Britain and China's 6.01 Children's Day Event in Cambridge Organised by Avenue51

LONDON, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While millions of parents across Mainland China celebrate Children's Day in June, British thought leaders in the children's products industry will gather to focus on the exploding Chinese market for British-based children's brands. Today, Chinese parents spend in excess of £1bn annually on British-based brands.

The half-day event will include thought leaders behind 20 of the UK's most popular British based brands for parents and children. The program for the gathering includes international author Annabel Karmel, who is recognized as the UK's number one author in children's nutrition. Karmel will be joined by major online influencers in Mainland China, including Zhang Peng, the biggest UK-based influencer with over seven million followers.

Experts project that the market for British-based children's brands in China will soar by more than 50% over the next five years. Three factors underlie the anticipated increase:

Lower import duties in Mainland China for online imported goods

Increased demand by Mainland China parents for higher quality goods

Adoption of China -focused e-commerce solutions by British consumer brands.

Avenue51, the UK's largest online exporter of parenting and children's brands to Mainland China, is organizing the event. Byron Constable, Avenue51 Chief Marketing Officer, is excited about the response to the upcoming event, "We are delighted by the incredible support from both the UK and Mainland China to make this event a huge success."

The event is being held at the historic Clare College in Cambridge and will be shared online. Organizers anticipate that more than 10 million parents will view the event, which in turn will contribute to more than £25m in sales for the participating brands.

CMO Constable thinks the College will be the ideal showcase for the event. "We are very privileged to be able to use this majestic venue as the backdrop for the event. There will be shoppers from Mainland China encountering some of the featured brands for the first time and we want to make sure they gain the correct impression of these highly accomplished brands."

To round out the event, participants will experience a children's tea party and other fun activities.

To find our more about the upcoming event, visit 6012019.com or contact the event organizers by email at reception@avenue51.com or by phone at +44(0)20-753-84145